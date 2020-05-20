FRANKLIN FURNACE-Shannon Leslie Blevins, 40, of Franklin Furnace passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. Shannon was born May 27, 1979 in Portsmouth to Paul Blevins, Sr. and Sheila Stapleton. He was employed as the chief cook at the Carver Center. In addition to his parents he is survived by his step-mother, Marcella; a son, Shannon Blevins Jr.; a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Blevins; a brother, Paul Blevins Jr.; a sister, Jennifer Ann (Stephen) Webb; two step sisters, Katrina Marie Crabtree and Carrie Dawn Carter and nieces and nephews, Austin Snyder, Kaylee Webb, Amanda Webb, Brittany Snyder, Joyce Stafford, Otis Carter, Megan Carter and Donald Cummings III. Services for Shannon will be 1:00 pm Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Leroy Blevins officiating. Interment will follow in Junior Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service hour. Due to the current health restrictions, social distancing will need to be observed. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020.