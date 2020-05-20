Shannon Blevins
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shannon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRANKLIN FURNACE-Shannon Leslie Blevins, 40, of Franklin Furnace passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. Shannon was born May 27, 1979 in Portsmouth to Paul Blevins, Sr. and Sheila Stapleton. He was employed as the chief cook at the Carver Center. In addition to his parents he is survived by his step-mother, Marcella; a son, Shannon Blevins Jr.; a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Blevins; a brother, Paul Blevins Jr.; a sister, Jennifer Ann (Stephen) Webb; two step sisters, Katrina Marie Crabtree and Carrie Dawn Carter and nieces and nephews, Austin Snyder, Kaylee Webb, Amanda Webb, Brittany Snyder, Joyce Stafford, Otis Carter, Megan Carter and Donald Cummings III. Services for Shannon will be 1:00 pm Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Leroy Blevins officiating. Interment will follow in Junior Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service hour. Due to the current health restrictions, social distancing will need to be observed. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Service
01:00 PM
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
11623 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH 45694
(740) 574-2543
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved