Shannon McCormick
WHEELERSBURG - Shannon Rae McCormick, 46, of Wheelersburg, passed away unexpectedly on October 26, 2020. She was born October 16, 1974 in Portsmouth to Robert H. and Robyn K. (Doolin) Marsh. Shannon was a licensed Insurance Agent for Portsmouth Insurance and a Real Estate Agent for Euton Realty. She was a devoted member of Riverview Missionary Baptist Church and in her spare time enjoyed watching ball games with her kids. Shannon loved her family and will be remembered as being a very devoted, kind, and loving mother to her children.

She is survived by her parents, Robert and Robyn Marsh of Wheelersburg; father of her children, Michael McCormick of Wheelersburg; sons, Tyler Scott McCormick and Nathan Michael McCormick, both of Wheelersburg; daughter, Hannah Rae McCormick of Wheelersburg; brothers, Christopher Ryan Marsh (Christina) of Wheelersburg, Bryan Keith Marsh of Wheelersburg; sister, Tracy Cinereski (Jared) of Delaware, OH; nieces, Skylee, Olivia, and Lillian; nephews, Caleb, Ethan, Elijah, and Shane. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert L. and Frances Doolin; Harold W. and Delma B. Marsh.

Funeral services for Shannon will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Pastor Nathan Rowland officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call on Friday one hour prior to the funeral. Due to the current pandemic, masks are requested for the visitation, funeral, and burial. Online condolences may be shared at www.DWSwickFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
