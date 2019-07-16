SHANNON STAGGS

WEST UNION — Shannon Staggs age 41 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday July 14, 2019. Shannon was born on January 4, 1978 the son of Paul Craig Staggs and Connie Shultz in Portsmouth, Ohio. He was preceded by grandparents Edgar and Sarah Shultz, Paul and Gladys Staggs, Marianne Spriggs; brother Brad Edgar Staggs, sister Megan Dalessandro, friend Andrew (Roo) McIntire, uncles Ron Staggs, Roger Staggs, Dan Gilpin; aunts Jami Grooms, Cindy Shutlz-Cootman.

Shannon was a 1996 graduate of Portsmouth West High School, a 2014 graduate of Southern State Community College; he was a coach for 26 years, coaching softball and basketball at Portsmouth West, West Union, and North Adams High Schools.

Survivors include his wife Cherish Staggs of West Union, OH; two daughters Taylor and Tori Staggs of West Union, OH; mother Connie Shultz of Lucasville, OH; father Craig Staggs and Jill of Sciotoville, OH; brother Jeremy Staggs and Becca of Wheelersburg, OH; sister Brook Staggs of Portsmouth, OH; grandfather James P. Spriggs of Lucasville, OH; mother-in-law and father-in-law Jim and Kathy Inman of West Union, OH; aunt Debra Shultz of Portsmouth, OH; special friend Gary (Hoss) Newman of West Portsmouth, OH; sister in law and brother in law April and Billy Doyle of Dover, KY; brother in law Denny Dalessandro of Orville, OH; sister in law Alison Fitzpatrick of Otway, OH; nieces and nephews Madisyn Staggs, Taygen Staggs, Brevan Staggs, Bragan Lowery, Alex Dalessandro, Zack Dalessandro and Caiden Doyle.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the North Adams High School under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, with Michael Parks and Gary Newman officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM the day of the funeral at the North Adams High School. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth, Ohio from 12:00 PM to 2:00 with services at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at the Scioto Burial Park.

Memorials can be made to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.

Family and friends can sign Shannon's online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.