Shannon Vandyke

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Shannon R. Vandyke, 75 of West Portsmouth, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born on August 10, 1945 in Portsmouth to the late Woodrow Wilson and Iva Faye Hilt Vandyke. He was a United States Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War and former construction worker and a member of First Baptist Church.

He was the world's best Father and Grandfather and made the best pancakes in the world.

Shannon is survived by his wife Lola Slark Vandyke who he married on March 3, 1973, 2 daughters; Lucinda (Robert) Distler and Danielle (John) Walk, 2 sons; Shawn (Michelle) Vandyke and Derrick (Stephanie) Vandyke, a brother Larry Keith Vandyke, 13 grandchildren; Uriah Vandyke, Alexis Vandyke, Eann Distler, Isabelle Distler, Leah Distler, Skyler Distler, Kaydence Vandyke, Gracie Vandyke, Maddison Walk, Mark Walk, Mya Walk, Timmy Walk and Steve (Amber) Distler, 5 great grandchildren; Zion Wedebrook, Elijah Walk, Logan Distler, Parker Distler and Conner Distler

Funeral services will be 4:00 PM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with John Walk. officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday starting at 2:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.