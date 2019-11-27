CINCINNATI-Sharay Nicole Martin, 40, of Cincinnati, passed away Nov. 23, 2019 at her home. She was born June 25, 1979 in Portsmouth, a daughter of Theresa L. Martin of Cincinnati and Tim Johnson of Portsmouth.

Surviving are her parents; three sons, Shauntavian, DeShaun and Omarian Martin; one daughter, Tyarra N. Barnes; three brothers, Ralph Thompson, Russ Oglesby and Irwan Martin; a sister, Savannah Johnson; her grandmother, Clarice Pleasant; three grandchildren; and three aunts.

Sharay was preceded in death by a sister, Mia Thompson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Harold Bell officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 A.M. until the time of the funeral Saturday.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.