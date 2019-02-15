SHARON E. CHAMBERLIN

WHEELERSBURG — Sharon E. Chamberlin, 73, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, passed away, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Riverbend Retirement Center in Wheelersburg. Sharon was born October 20, 1945 in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of Ruby Stark Booten and the late Charles P. Stark.

Along with her father she is preceded in death by her husband Paul "Mike" Chamberlin and one brother, George Stark.

She is survived by one son, Michael Chamberlin of Lafeyette, Indiana, two daughters, Cheryl (Todd) Lawson of South Shore, Kentucky and Debbie (Kenny) Cook of Stout, Ohio, one sister, Patricia (Steve) Cooper of Wheelersburg, Ohio, five grandchildren, Brody Chamberlin, Aaron (Ada) Lawson, Matthew (Gabby) Lawson, Eric Lawson and Cindy Chamberlin and one great grandchild, Sophia Lawson.

Funeral services will be held 1 PM, Monday, February 18, 2019 at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky. Burial will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in South Shore. Visitation will be two hours before the service on Monday beginning at 11 AM.