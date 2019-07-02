SHARON ROSALIE FADLEY

COLUMBUS — Sharon Rosalie Fadley, 70, of Columbus, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her residence in Columbus. Sharon was born December 11, 1948 in Scioto County, Ohio to the late Herbert L. and Sue Stafford Otworth. Sharon was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 2252. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Otworth Baig and a brother, Sammy Otworth. Surviving Sharon was her husband, Donald, whom she married December 29, 1994 in Greenup, KY. Also surviving are two daughters, Tysia (Bryan) Payton and Angela (Brian) Howell; a brother, Herbert Otworth, Jr.; a sister, Carol Jean (Chet) Mosko; two grandchildren, Taylan (Jason) Plummer and Reiley Howell and a great grandson, Crue Plummer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 7:00 pm Friday, July 5, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Father Christopher Tuttle officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00-7:00 pm on Friday. Condolences may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.