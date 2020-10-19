Sharon Hockenberry

LUCASVILLE-Sharon Louise Hockenberry, 72, of Lucasville passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center's Emergency Room.

She was born October 11, 1948 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Jerry and Rozetta Stone Ramey.

Sharon was a homemaker and 1966 Eastern High School graduate.

She is survived by four children, Sherri Friend of Lucasville and Angela Daniels of Piketon; Michael Ramey and Brian (Diana) Hockenberry both of Piketon; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

She loved her family, the ocean beaches, and casinos.

A memorial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.