Sharon Hockenberry
LUCASVILLE-Sharon Louise Hockenberry, 72, of Lucasville passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center's Emergency Room.

She was born October 11, 1948 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Jerry and Rozetta Stone Ramey.

Sharon was a homemaker and 1966 Eastern High School graduate.

She is survived by four children, Sherri Friend of Lucasville and Angela Daniels of Piketon; Michael Ramey and Brian (Diana) Hockenberry both of Piketon; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

She loved her family, the ocean beaches, and casinos.

A memorial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
