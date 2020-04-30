PORTSMOUTH-Sharon Waite Hughes Karr, 69, of Portsmouth, passed away at home April 29, 2020 after a period of declining health. She died on the farm she loved and cherished. Born in Portsmouth on August 5, 1950, Sharon was the daughter of the late Walter Dee Hughes and Priscilla Ellen Waite Hughes.

In her early years, Sharon was a professional horse woman, while also successfully acting as a real estate agent for Neal Hatcher Real Estate. She later formed Sharon Karr Real Estate and served for several years as President of the Greater Portsmouth Area Board of Realtors. In addition, she served on the Ohio Board of Realtors Legislative Committees, attending and participating on National Realtor Association Legislative committees in Washington, D.C. Sharon served for many years on the Greater Portsmouth Area Executive Board and the Multiple Listing Board. She sat on the Goodwill Board of Directors and she was the Director of the Portsmouth Domestic Violence Board, giving back in so many ways to her community. She was a lifelong member of the Second Presbyterian Church.

Sharon was previously married to Dr. Paul Owen Karr and their children were her proudest achievements. She loved animals of all kinds and took great pleasure in the natural world. Sharon excelled in saddlebred horsemanship and was a three time world champion. Over her lifetime, she trained many horses and taught many young people to ride. She enjoyed seeking healthful alternatives in cooking, long before others began to pay attention to the dynamics between eating and health. Sharon enjoyed travel, especially visiting her grandchildren in Alabama and northeastern Ohio. Her love of life and gregarious personality drew many friends to her over her lifetime.

Sharon is survived by her son, Dr. Aaron Waite (Jennifer) Karr of Muscle Shoals, AL, grandchildren Aaron James Karr and Anna Collins; daughter Tracy Ellen (Amy Behrman) Karr of Wooster, grandchildren Scout Rakosik-Karr; sister, Ellen DuPuy Hughes (Dr. Henry) Setliff of Daniels, WV, nieces Lauren Hughes Setliff Strickler and Natalie Venters Setliff, sister Mikel Hughes (Larry) Stone of Garrison, KY, nieces McKenzie and Lauren, and nephew Parker.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Priscilla Dee Hughes.

Private services will be held under the direction of the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with Rev. Allison Bauer officiating and interment in Greenlawn Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when the family looks forward to gathering with Sharon's many friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Goodwill, 1910 Robinson Ave., Portsmouth, OH 45662 or The Southern Ohio Domestic Violence Shelter, 2315 Grant St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

