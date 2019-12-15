Sharon Mullett (1949 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Mullett.
Service Information
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH
45648
(740)-259-2481
Obituary
Send Flowers

LUCASVILLE-Sharon Sue Mullett, 70, of Lucasville, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at her residence. She was born July 6, 1949 in Beaver, a daughter of the late Dirl "Bud" Whitt and Amy Louise Duke.Sharon was a retired Laborer for Natural Electric Coil in Columbus a Waverly High School graduate and a member of the Wakefield Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Mullett whom she married May 31, 1994 in Greenup, Kentucky; two sons, Oland (Cindy) Howard of Chillicothe, Mark (Mary) Mullett of Otway; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five brothers Dirl "Junior" (Marty)Whitt Jr. of Piketon, Vernon Whitt of Waverly, Paul Whitt of Florida, Jason Michael Frey of Columbus, and James Adkins of War, West Virginia; three sisters, Wilma Hopper of Chillicothe, Linda Whitt of Waverly, and Mary Ellen Kempton of Londonderry.

Sharon was also preceded in death by one son, James Howard; two brothers, Pat Frye, Randy Woods; and two sisters, Ruth Dunford and Georgia Whitt.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Wakefield Baptist Church with Lowell King officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery. Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.