LUCASVILLE-Sharon Sue Mullett, 70, of Lucasville, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at her residence. She was born July 6, 1949 in Beaver, a daughter of the late Dirl "Bud" Whitt and Amy Louise Duke.Sharon was a retired Laborer for Natural Electric Coil in Columbus a Waverly High School graduate and a member of the Wakefield Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Mullett whom she married May 31, 1994 in Greenup, Kentucky; two sons, Oland (Cindy) Howard of Chillicothe, Mark (Mary) Mullett of Otway; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five brothers Dirl "Junior" (Marty)Whitt Jr. of Piketon, Vernon Whitt of Waverly, Paul Whitt of Florida, Jason Michael Frey of Columbus, and James Adkins of War, West Virginia; three sisters, Wilma Hopper of Chillicothe, Linda Whitt of Waverly, and Mary Ellen Kempton of Londonderry.

Sharon was also preceded in death by one son, James Howard; two brothers, Pat Frye, Randy Woods; and two sisters, Ruth Dunford and Georgia Whitt.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Wakefield Baptist Church with Lowell King officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery. Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.