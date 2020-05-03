WEST PORTSMOUTH —Sharon Lee (Risner) Reiser was proud to be born in Jackson, Kentucky on January 12, 1930 to Norman and Edna Pearl (Dunn) Risner. She attended and graduated in 1947 from Washington High School. It was there that she met Paul William Reiser, her Honey. They were married for just shy of 69 years. While her husband was away during the Korean War she lived and worked in Cincinnati as a telephone operator. She wrote Paul almost daily during his time away, and once they were reunited they were rarely apart again after that. Together they had 7 children and after raising them she began working as a secretary at Friendship Elementary School because, apparently, she didn't think 7 kids were enough. She and Paul were very active in their community-they volunteered for Meals on Wheels for many years, she knitted afghans and hats for various charities, and she regularly donated blood to the American Red Cross- they were even recognized by Governor Strickland for their volunteer work. She was involved in the Friendship United Methodist Women's Group I, and spent her evenings with a good book, or her latest quilting or knitting project while Paul watched his westerns. They spent their summer vacations most often at Holden Beach, and their winters in Florida-their home away from home. She loved to travel, and enjoyed being the navigator for Paul. She had a wonderfully long life filled with love, laughter and great food. She will be remembered for her unique use of a dishwasher as an additional snack storage space, her love of the Reds, black coffee and the way she managed to light up a room just by being in it. After a long, hard battle she passed away at SOMC Hospice on May 1, 2020. She left behind her seven children- Suzy Reiser (Vero Beach, FL), Kay (Chris) Gibson, Scott (Becky) Reiser, Andy Reiser (all of Friendship OH), Dan (Tammy) Reiser (Westchester, OH), Joe (Laurie) Reiser (Columbus, OH) and Mike Reiser (Dayton, OH), 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, her sister Wylodine Jones, and many family and friends. Even during this difficult time, we are each left with many wonderful memories of a woman who truly was loved by so many. And who made the best chocolate chip cookies. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Due to health restrictions private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends are encouraged to reach out to the family through our condolence page at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to Friendship United Methodist Church (PO Box 46, Friendship, OH 45630) as it was such a large part of her life, or to SOMC Hospice (2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662).
Published in The Daily Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020.