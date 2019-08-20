SCIOTOVILLE — Sharon Odel Scarberry, 64, of Sciotoville, died Monday, August 19, 2019, with her family by her bedside at SOMC Hospice. Born on September 15, 1954 in Morehead, KY, she was a daughter of the late George and Naomi Kiser and was formerly employed at Big Sandy.

Sharon was also preceded in death by three brothers, Tim Kiser, Wayne Kiser and Jamie Kiser and two sisters, Jenny Kiser and Roseanne Perkins.

Surviving are her husband, Daniel Scarberry; two sons, Larry (Charleen) Whitt and Gary (Julie) Whitt, all of Sciotoville; a brother, Bob (Donna) Kiser of Morehead; three grandkids, Larry Michael (Jordan) Whitt, Jordan (Cody Sheets) Whitt and Cory (Brittany) Whitt and six grandbabies.

A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22nd, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Raymond Russell officiating. Interment will be in Haverhill Cemetery.

The family will receive guests at Brant's at 12:00 noon on Thursday.

