SHARON RUTH STAKER

WHEELERSBURG —Sharon Ruth Staker, 66, of Wheelersburg, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at Best Care Nursing and Rehab in Wheelersburg. She was a beloved daughter, special sister and loving aunt. Born on May 29, 1952, in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late Paul Hartman Staker and Jessie Riggs Staker.

Sharon was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. She was a licensed cosmetologist and worked at various local businesses. She was a Meals on Wheels volunteer and an Elvis fan.

Also preceding her death was a sister, Anita Boucher.

Surviving are a brother, Kenneth (Sherri) Staker of Portsmouth; two sisters, Patricia (Patty) Staker of Portsmouth and Joyce (Sam) Bailey of Franklin Furnace; a brother-in-law, Bob Boucher of Worthington; an aunt, Julia Cunningham of Wheelersburg; nieces and nephews, Aaron (Deanna) Staker, Angie (Andy) Ferrell, Marissa (Kenny) Havens, Jonathan (Christy) Bailey and Amanda (Charlie) Klusman and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21st, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Brent Cavendish officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive guests at Brant's after 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. John Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 5600 Junior Furnace-Powellsville Rd, Franklin Furnace 45629 or SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th St, Portsmouth 45662.

The family would like to thank Best Care for the tender loving care given to her over the years.

You are forever loved and always in our hearts.

