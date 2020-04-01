PORTSMOUTH-Sharon Kay Ward, 56, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away after a long and difficult battle with cancer, Monday, March 30, 2020 at River Run Health Care in Portsmouth.

Sharon was born July 23, 1963 in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of the late Watt Barrett and Mary Neal Hamilton.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Steve Allan Ward who she wed on April 8, 2000 and two brothers, John Hamilton and Kenneth Hamilton and one daughter, Jessica Kay Hamilton.

She is survived by her son, John Ward of Hilton Head, South Carolina, three grandchildren, Treaton Hamilton, Braxton Crabtree and Colton Hamilton, one brother, Frank (Kim) Hamilton of Rarden, Ohio, sisters, Catherine (Wayne) Copper of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Connie (Roger) Bean of Marion, Ohio, Brenda (Tim) Berry of West Portsmouth, Ohio, Vickie (Bobby Evans) Collier of Blue Creek, sister in law Jayne Hamilton, along with several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.