WHEELERSBURG-Sharron Collins Rice passed peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Born in Webster Springs, West Virginia, she was a coal miner's daughter, blessed with a mother who was devoted to her brothers and sisters, Carol Koslak, Sue Long, David Cogar, and William, an infant who passed at birth.

After her father, Jack Collins, died tragically in a coal mining accident, she was raised by Hazel, her late mother, who instilled love, strength and resiliency, shaping her into a young lady ready to take on the world. In 1969, the day after she graduated from Webster Springs High School, Sharron jumped on the bus and made the big move to Portsmouth, Ohio.

To save up for her own place, she worked three jobs, one as the manager of the BBF, where she caught the attention of a handsome Vietnam Veteran named David Rice. After 2 weeks (!) of courtship, they married in West Portsmouth, Ohio (!!), settling down in Wheelersburg.

While Dave worked cross country as a truck driver, Sharron was the head teller at the Bank of Ohio for nearly 10 years. At 29, Sharron retired to start a family with Dave. In 1979, Melanie Sue Rice was born, the love and light of their world. The greatest mother a girl could ever have, Sharron shined as she devoted herself to raising Melanie with the same strength as her mother, enveloped in love, plus a little bit of sparkle. Sharron made her daughter, kind, oh-so-strong-willed, and unstoppable. As Melanie balanced her busy career, she devoted herself to her parents, hand delivering the daily newspaper, getting them to their appointments, and ensuring they were always healthy and safe.

In between Sharron's many health scares, Dave dutifully held down the fort while she and Melanie shared their love of travel. Remembering Sharron's favorite vacation, Melanie will take some of her ashes to their special spot on the shores of Maine.

Sharron was love, and Sharron knew love. Though their hearts ache, Dave, Melanie, and her fiancé Ray Martin will hold their memories close, endlessly grateful to love and be loved by such an amazing woman. Sharron truly made this crazy world a better place.

The family gives thanks for the love and outpouring of support during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sierra's Haven, www.sierrashaven.homestead.com

Welcome to Our Site - Sierra's Haven

Sierra's Haven is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization. We want to extend a huge THANK YOU to the Bissell Pet Foundation for approving our grant for $5,000 for our spay/neuter program! We rely solely on grants, donations, and adoption fees to keep the shelter going so every dollar is important! Thank you Bissell for all you do for shelter …

www.sierrashaven.homestead.com

, a rescue for new and used pets.

Services for Sharron will be 5:00 pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Chris Oiler officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until the 5:00 pm service hour. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.