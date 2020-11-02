PORTSMOUTH-Shawn Patrick Spriggs, 40 of Portsmouth, died Thursday October 29, 2020 at his home. He was born October 1, 1980 in Portsmouth to the late Patrick Michael Spriggs and Wanda Jean Taylor Spriggs who survives. Along with his father he was preceded in death by a daughter, Alyssa Aireona Renae Spriggs.

Along with his mother Wanda, Patrick is survived by his wife Amanda Renae Campbell Spriggs who he married on December 6, 2002, a son Chase Wilbur Edward Carver Spriggs, a brother Eric Keith (Emery) Spriggs and a sister Amy Sue Jean Spriggs.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Condolences and donations can be made at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.