1/
Shawn Spriggs
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH-Shawn Patrick Spriggs, 40 of Portsmouth, died Thursday October 29, 2020 at his home. He was born October 1, 1980 in Portsmouth to the late Patrick Michael Spriggs and Wanda Jean Taylor Spriggs who survives. Along with his father he was preceded in death by a daughter, Alyssa Aireona Renae Spriggs.

Along with his mother Wanda, Patrick is survived by his wife Amanda Renae Campbell Spriggs who he married on December 6, 2002, a son Chase Wilbur Edward Carver Spriggs, a brother Eric Keith (Emery) Spriggs and a sister Amy Sue Jean Spriggs.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Condolences and donations can be made at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved