MINFORD — Sheila A. (Bloomfield) Hickman, 69, of Minford, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at SOMC Hospice.

Born May 27, 1950 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Carrie J. (Fisher) Hoople and Floyd E. Bloomfield. She was a former employee of the old Portsmouth Receiving Hospital and retired from Southern Ohio Correctional Facility where she was a Pharmacy Tech.

She was a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church, Portsmouth, Ohio. She loved singing for the Lord. She loved her God, Sons, Daughter-in-laws, Grandchildren, Sisters and family with all her heart.

She is survived by three sons, Paul R. Hickman of Portsmouth, Ricky D. (Caroline) Hickman, Christopher S. (Jacqueline) Hickman both of Wheelersburg; two granddaughters, Mia Ann and Alexis Grace Hickman; two grandsons, Clyde Cardosa and Samuel Christopher Hickman; two sisters, Donna (James) Arthur of Portsmouth, Mary Lou Grooms of South Point; one half brother, Paul (Kim) Bloomfield of New Boston; two half sisters, Ramona (Mark) Phipps of Lucasville, Susan Curly of Portsmouth, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Arthur R. Hickman in 2009, and two half sisters, Karla Piccolo and Teresa Lane.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Ron Anderson/Dr. David Kessler officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.