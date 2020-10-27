WHEELERSBURG-Shelby J. Adams, 83, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, passed away Oct. 26, 2020 in SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born in South Portsmouth, Kentucky Sept. 29, 1937, a daughter of the late Chester and Alpha Allen McKenzie.

Preceded in death by one brother, Herbert E. McKenzie, one sister, Erma Hall.

Surviving are two sons, Jerry (Bridget) Adams of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Michael (Rita) Adams of Sciotoville, Ohio, three sisters, Eunice (Darrell) Stephenson of South Portsmouth, Kentucky, Mary (Earl) Cremeans of Jackson, Ohio and Ailene Seibert of South Shore, Kentucky, brother in law, George Hall of South Shore, Kentucky and sister in law, Lafanna McKenzie of Lloyd, Kentucky, two grandchildren, Shane Adams and Jessie (Isiah) Pitts.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Darrell Stephenson, officiating. Burial will follow in Collier Memorial Gardens, South Portsmouth, Kentucky. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 from 6 till 8 p.m. and one hour before the service time on Friday.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio, 45662.

