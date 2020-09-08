Shelby Culver

PORTSMOUTH - Shelby Jean Culver, 78, of Portsmouth passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at SOMC Hospice Center. She was born December 8, 1941 to the late Virgil and Mary (Stevens) Eldridge in Portsmouth. She was a member of the Tick Ridge Free Will Baptist Church and enjoyed reading and travel.

Shelby is survived by three sons, Tim Poole and wife Deana of New Boston, Mike Poole of Portsmouth and Tony Culver of West Portsmouth; three daughters, Mona Diller and husband Jim of Minford, Mary Cook and husband Tom of Waverly, and Lois King of Sciotoville; a sister, Shirley Wright and husband Alfred of Portsmouth; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Culver; two brothers, Walter Eldridge and Ray Eldridge

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Wolfe – Nelson Funeral Home in Sciotoville with Tyler Breech officiating with Interment to follow at Batterson Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Funeral Home. Due to the current pandemic face coverings are recommended. Online condolences may be left at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.