1/1
Shelby Culver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH - Shelby Jean Culver, 78, of Portsmouth passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at SOMC Hospice Center. She was born December 8, 1941 to the late Virgil and Mary (Stevens) Eldridge in Portsmouth. She was a member of the Tick Ridge Free Will Baptist Church and enjoyed reading and travel.

Shelby is survived by three sons, Tim Poole and wife Deana of New Boston, Mike Poole of Portsmouth and Tony Culver of West Portsmouth; three daughters, Mona Diller and husband Jim of Minford, Mary Cook and husband Tom of Waverly, and Lois King of Sciotoville; a sister, Shirley Wright and husband Alfred of Portsmouth; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Culver; two brothers, Walter Eldridge and Ray Eldridge

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Wolfe – Nelson Funeral Home in Sciotoville with Tyler Breech officiating with Interment to follow at Batterson Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Funeral Home. Due to the current pandemic face coverings are recommended. Online condolences may be left at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-Nelson Funeral Home - Sciotoville
5951 Gallia Street
Sciotoville, OH 45662
740-776-2811
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved