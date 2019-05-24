SHELBY JEAN MULLINS

NORFOLK — Shelby Jean Mullins, 80, of Norfolk, VA, passed away surrounded by family in her home on May 15, 2019.

Shelby was born and raised in Friendship, OH and moved to Norfolk in 1983. She spent her life as a devoted wife to John Mullins for 49 years, raising her five daughters and enjoying time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her three daughters, Lisa Demint and Sonny of Chillicothe, OH, Paula Baker and Shawn of Elizabeth City, NC, and April Pingree and Greg of South Mills, NC; eight grandchildren, Rachel, Aaron, T.D., Megan, Kyle, Josh, John and her baby girl Riley; eight great grandchildren and her beloved cousins Sue and Howard Hamilton of West Portsmouth.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Mullins, parents Bill & Marie Schiltz, brother Donald Schiltz, daughters Jackie Morgan and Rhonda Frey, and grandsons Adam and Austin Demint.

Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com