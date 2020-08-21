1/1
Shelia Seibert
WHEELERSBURG-Shelia Mae Seibert, 57, of Wheelersburg, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the SOMC Hospice Center with her family by her bedside. Born on October 5, 1962 in Portsmouth, she was a daughter of the late Forrest and Lodena P'Simer McCleese and was a homemaker.

Shelia was a member of Christ Sanctuary, where she was a teacher for the children's church, drove the church van, and in other words, whatever needed to be done, as the church was her life. Shelia was additionally active as a 4-H advisor.

Surviving are her husband, Kevin Seibert, a son, Tyler (Bethany) Seibert of Wheelersburg; a daughter, Courtney (Chris) Burke of Lucasville; five brothers, Forrest "Hump" (Vicki) McCleese of Wheelersburg, Greg (Nora) McCleese of Pedro, Donnie (Laura) McCleese of South Webster, Clyde (Wilma) McCleese of South Webster and Rick (Jill) McCleese of Pedro; two sisters, Rita (Leroy) Hurst of Wheelersburg and Sue (Kerry Maloney) Rawlins of South Webster and her four love of her life grandchildren, Sadie, Jayden, Lexi and Sawyer. Also surviving are her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Trevelyn and Earl Seibert, brothers-in-law, Dave (JoDee) Seibert and Stan (Jean) Seibert and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Shelia's Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25th, at Christ Sanctuary with ministers Terry Longmire and Steve Phipps officiating. Interment will be in Meade Cemetery.

The family will receive guests at the church from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice or Potter's House.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
