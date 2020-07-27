1/
Sherrie Lykins
MINFORD – Sherrie Lynn Lykins, 54, of Minford passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. Born October 30, 1965 in Bellflower, California, a daughter of Mary (Laney) Lykins and the late John D. Lykins, III, she was a Data Entry Claims Representative for Anthem Insurance, was a member of Jimmy Buffet Parrott Head Club and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by one brother, John D. (Debi) Lykins, IV of Minford; five half brothers, Michael Shane Scott, Larry Blaine Scott, II, Travis Dean Scott, Brandon Lee Scott, Lowell David Scott, Jr.; one nephew, John W. Lykins; one niece, Natalie Lykins, and four uncles, Wayne Lykins, Rodney (Lily) Laney, Wayne Laney, Edison (Ladina) Laney. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Conrad & Ella Laney; grandparents, Nellie Ferrante, Edison Laney, John & Alberta Lykins, Carl & Macie Parsons, and one uncle, Edison Conrad Laney.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Bennett Cemetery in Minford with Jim Dummitt officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
