LONGMONT — Sherry L. Sell, 73, of Longmont passed away November 1, 2019 at her home, the Longmont Regent.

She was born July 24, 1946 in Portsmouth, Ohio to William David and Rosetta Mary (Ruggles) Sell. Sherry attended Portsmouth High School, class of 1964, and studied at Ohio University and Shawnee State Community College where she earned an Associates in Applied Science of Respiratory Therapy.

Sherry worked for many years as a Registered Respiratory Therapist at Kings Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky and The Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She moved to Longmont in 2016 to be near her daughter, Rosellen.

Sherry was a Christian with a good sense of humor. She enjoyed traveling and gambling, reading and fun people. She loved animals, especially cats and elephants.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sherry is survived by her daughter, Rosellen Sell of Longmont; and sister, Susan C. Hooten of Fort Myers, FL.

A celebration of Sherry's life to be determined and announced at a later time. Cremation entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory.