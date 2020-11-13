WEST PORTSMOUTH-Shirley Ruth Hamilton, 80 of West Portsmouth, died Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born October 16, 1940 in Adams County to the late Thomas and Flossie Cook Howe. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of God.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Hershel Hamilton and a son Christopher Leon Byrd.

Shirley is survived by 2 sons; Hershel Hamilton and Thomas Hamilton, 5 daughters; Trudy Schmidt, Erica Gammon, Suree Cooper, Kitty Wade and Lorin Hamilton, 2 sisters; Betty Foster and Thelma White, 22 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday November 20, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home n West Portsmouth with Pastor Chuck Holsinger officiating and interment in McKendree Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.