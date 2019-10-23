PORTSMOUTH — Shirley T. Hartlage, age 78, of Portsmouth, died Tuesday October 22, 2019 at her home in Huber Heights. She was born November 16, 1940 in Portsmouth to Wyatt Parson Cooper and Irma Cooper McGraw.

Shirley was a 1958 graduate of Portsmouth High School, where she was a member of the rifle club and met her husband Gerry, was active in volunteering at St. Peters Church in Huber Heights and an avid bowler. She was active in Wayne Peewee Football, where she served on the board and ran the concession stand for many years as she was always involved in her children's activities.

Shirley dedicated her life to caring for her children and grandchildren and will always be remembered for her quick wit and the one-line zingers that made everyone laugh.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gerry E. Hartlage and her parents.

She is survived by her children, Keith (Sharlene) Hartlage, Greg (Karen) Hartlage and Melissa Smith; eight grandchildren Danielle (Seth) Hudi, Ryan(Tricia) Hartlage, Spencer (Amber) Hartlage, Zack (Joel DuQue) Hartlage, Austin Hartlage, Hannah Marzolf, Haleigh Marzolf, and River Smith ; as well as six great-grandchildren : Kaden, Cole, Kennedy, Felix, Miller and Bennet.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25th at the Edgewood Abby Mausoleum in Memorial Burial Park, 10556 Gallia Pike, Wheelersburg, Ohio 45694

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in Shirley's name to either the or Miami County Hospice (https://www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org/make-a-donation-online/).

Arrangements are under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE. www.brantfuneralservice.com