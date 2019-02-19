SHIRLEY JOAN MYERS

CHILLICOTHE — Shirley Joan Myers, 67 of Chillicothe formerly of West Portsmouth died Monday, February 18, 2019 at her home. She was born July 14, 1951 in Portsmouth to the late Ralph Oscar and Garnet Esther Blevins Moore. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 4 brothers; Roby Moore, Richard Moore, Ronnie Moore, and Jeff Chambers, and a sister, Delores Cooper. She retired from Chillicothe Horizon Phone Company as an operator after 29 years of service.

Shirley is survived by a son, Leroy Myers, a daughter, Crystal Hess, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 2 brothers; Alex Moore and Bobby Moore, and 5 sisters; Diane Weghorst, Sandra Richards, Carolyn Donaldson, Dolly Myers, and Bonnie Prater.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Zach Evans officiating and interment in Sunshine Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.