SHIRLEY JEAN OAKLEY

SCIOTOVILLE — Shirley Jean Oakley, 77, formerly of Sciotoville, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at Community Hospice in Ashland, KY, with her family by her bedside. Born on March 25, 1942 in Pawnee, IL, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd "Bud" Watson and Leona Persinger Watson, and graduated from East High School in 1960.

Shirley was a retired food service manager for the Portsmouth City Schools and was a member of Wheelersburg Eastern Star.

Preceding her in death were her husband, James Robert Oakley, three brothers, David P. Watson, David L. Watson and Robert L. Watson and a sister, Janet K. Abel.

Surviving are a son, James W. Oakley of Sciotoville; two daughters, Teresa Oakley of Ashland, KY and Cindi (John) Farrow of Lexington, KY; a brother, Kenneth (Debbie) Watson of Wheelersburg; a sister, Pamela Watson of Chatham, IL; six grandchildren, Philip Bibbey, Samantha (Joshua) Young, Mary (Tim Adkins) Bibbey, Jaimeson Oakley, Caroline Webb and Cameron McIntosh; a great-grandson, Jackson Bibbey and many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3rd, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Jason Lykins officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Memorial gifts may be made to Time 4 Haiti.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.