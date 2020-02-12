Shirley Oiler

WHEELERSBURG- Shirley Ann Oiler, 82, of Wheelersburg passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Shirley was born April 10, 1937 in Portsmouth to the late Thurman and Muriel Smith Hager. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Oiler. She is survived by her sons, Larry Trent Oiler and Dwight Wesley Oiler; four grandchildren and one great grandchild. Memorial services for Shirley will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's name to SOMC Hospice. Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
