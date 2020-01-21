KENOVA, WV-Shirley Carolyn Roberts Sloas, 89, of Kenova, WV, formerly of Franklin Furnace, OH and Catlettsburg, KY went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Leonard Sloas, Jr, parents, John and Cora Roberts, and daughter Pamela Sloas Maynard. Also preceding in death are brothers, Ked Roberts (Allene), John Roberts (Irene), Bryan Roberts (Jo Ann), Harry Roberts, Franklin Roberts, and sisters, Violet Williams (George), Marie Meade (Eddy Clay), Jackie Tucker (Harvey) and Nell Barnette.

Shirley was been a member of Oakland Avenue Baptist Church for nearly 70 years where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She was an avid quilter and won many awards, member of Greenup County Quilt Guild, and Firehouse Quilters in Franklin Furnace. She was a 1947 graduate of Boyd County High School. Shirley was a mother and homemaker, worked as a telephone operator and with the wives program at Ashland Oil.

She is survived by daughters, Debbie Vicini (Danny Shannon) and Tracey Harr (Kevin) and son in law, Tim Maynard. Also surviving are grandchildren, Allison (Patrick) Martin, Ryan Vicini, David (Logan) Maynard, Lindsey (James) Hagewood, step grandchildren, Brandon (Cassi) Harr, Kristen (Zachary) Skrei, and great grandchildren, McCail Maynard, Stevie Hagewood and Jamie Hagewood; sisters in law, Betty Roberts, Virginia Roberts, brother in law, Paul Bennett and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service for Mrs. Sloas will be at 1:00pm Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Oakland Avenue Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Blankenship officiating. Final resting place in Junior Furnace Cemetery, Franklin Furnace, OH. Visiting hours are 11:00am until Service Time Thursday at the Church.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 3265 Oakland Ave., Catlettsburg, KY or Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101.

Neal-Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home in Catlettsburg is assisting the Sloas Family with arrangements.

Condolences may be left at kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.