WHEELERSBURG — Shirley Faye Wilburn, 79, of Wheelersburg passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Shirley was born November 4, 1939 in Kentucky to the late Frank and Eva Rowley Ward. In addition to her parents Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Wilburn, whom she married October 5, 1954. She was also preceded in death by a son, Carl Wilburn, Jr.; a brother, Paul Ward; two sisters, Sis Bell and Wilma Jean Craft; a grandson, Blake Alexander Wilburn and a granddaughter, Bridget Wilburn. Shirley is survived by three sons, Dale Wilburn, Ricky (Lisa) Wilburn and James "JD" (Kristy) Wilburn; a daughter, Teresa Appling; eleven grandchildren, Danielle Johnson, Courtney Appling, Bryson Ramirez, Addison Ramirez, Brody Wilburn, Owen Wilburn, Uriah Wilburn, Chris Wilburn, Mykal Maxie and Brittany Leport and twelve great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2019 and one hour before the 11:00 am service on Thursday. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.