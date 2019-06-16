SHIRLEY G. WRIGHT

SOUTH SHORE —Shirley G. Wright, 82, of South Shore, Kentucky, passed away, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at her home in South Shore. Shirley was born May 17, 1937, in Vanceburg, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Joe and Mary Adkins.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Vernon Adkins.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Claude Wright, one son, Tony (Vicky) Wright, one sister, Betty Moore, two grandchildren, John and Justin Wright and two great-grandchildren, Noah and Lily.

Funeral services will be held 12 P.M, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. Visitation will be one hour before the service beginning at 11 A.M.