PORTSMOUTH — Harold Ronald "Sid" Glaze, 83, of Portsmouth, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at SOMC Hospice.

He was born November 22, 1935 in Lucasville, a son of the late George and Mary Artis Glaze.

Sid was a retired conductor for the Norfolk & Southern Railroad and a 1955 Valley High School graduate. He was a former Secretary and member of the Portsmouth Eagles, member of the New Boston Eagles, and Administrator of the Peerless Moose Lodge of Portsmouth.

He was also preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Roger Glaze; sisters, Frances Glaze, Irene Wadovsky, Betty Reynolds, Doris Koehl, and Marian Looney.

Sid is survived by his wife, Kathy Tackett Glaze whom he married February 14, 2002 in Portsmouth; two daughters, Terri Battin of Leesburg, Georgia and Dede Glaze of Seattle, Washington; two grandchildren, Rick Meadors and Hope Battin; one great-granddaughter, Kali Meadors; two step-daughters, Kelly Lewis of New Boston and Tammy Schweinsberg of Portsmouth; three step-grandchildren whom he raised, Josh Lute, T.J. Lute, and Courtney Schweinsberg; one brother, Larry Glaze of Lucasville; and two sisters, Georganna Blakeman of Grove City and Phyllis Bates of Bremerton, Washington.

Graveside services will be held at noon, Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Scioto Cemetery with Homer Goddard officiating. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th St. Portsmouth, OH 45662.