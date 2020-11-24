1/
Smitty Hughes
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Smitty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RUSSELLS POINT-Smitty Lee "Buddy" Hughes, 73 of Russells Point, died Sunday November 22, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. He was born July 27, 1947 in Washington Courthouse to the late Amelia Hughes and he was raised by the Wheelersburg Children's Home. Along with his mother he is preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Buddy was currently employed at Honda of Marysville, he was an avid bowler who loved to catfish, ride his motorcycle and do woodwork.

Buddy is survived by his wife Carlene Copas Hughes whom he married December 31, 1974. 3 daughters; Crystal (Johnny) Williams, Carol (Brian) Ratcliff, and Sally (Kelly) Hughes. A brother Jack (Nancy) Blythe, a sister Sally Cook, 10 grandchildren; Bennie (Alex) Jenkins, Jalynn Williams, John Williams, Taylor Williams, Carly Carpenter, Smitty Levi Ratcliff, Ambria Ratcliff, Misty Lacy, PJ Ratcliff, and Amanda Faulkner. 2 great grandchildren; Gunner and Case Jenkins, as well as many friends and his loving work family at Honda of Marysville.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00PM Friday November 27, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Larry Moore officiating and interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday starting at 11:00AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Interment
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved