RUSSELLS POINT-Smitty Lee "Buddy" Hughes, 73 of Russells Point, died Sunday November 22, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. He was born July 27, 1947 in Washington Courthouse to the late Amelia Hughes and he was raised by the Wheelersburg Children's Home. Along with his mother he is preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Buddy was currently employed at Honda of Marysville, he was an avid bowler who loved to catfish, ride his motorcycle and do woodwork.

Buddy is survived by his wife Carlene Copas Hughes whom he married December 31, 1974. 3 daughters; Crystal (Johnny) Williams, Carol (Brian) Ratcliff, and Sally (Kelly) Hughes. A brother Jack (Nancy) Blythe, a sister Sally Cook, 10 grandchildren; Bennie (Alex) Jenkins, Jalynn Williams, John Williams, Taylor Williams, Carly Carpenter, Smitty Levi Ratcliff, Ambria Ratcliff, Misty Lacy, PJ Ratcliff, and Amanda Faulkner. 2 great grandchildren; Gunner and Case Jenkins, as well as many friends and his loving work family at Honda of Marysville.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00PM Friday November 27, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Larry Moore officiating and interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday starting at 11:00AM.