LUCASVILLE — Stanley R. Doddridge Sr., 90, of Lucasville, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at Edgewood Manor in Lucasville.

He was born February 1, 1929, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Edgar and Stella Benton Doddridge.

Stan was a retired Scioto County educator and coach beginning his career at Rarden High School (teacher/coach), with stints at Otway High School (teacher/coach), Northwest High School (teacher/coach/principal) Portsmouth West High School (Assistant Principal) and finishing at Portsmouth High School (teacher). While the head basketball coach at Northwest, his 1963 team became the first in school history to win the S.O.C. conference championship, a feat only accomplished again by his son, Stan Jr. in 1998. After retiring from education, Stan became a Katheryn Beich and Nestle candy salesman. After graduating from McKell High School in 1945, Stan played college baseball at Eastern Kentucky University where he received his Bachelor of Science in Education then went to spring training with the Brooklyn Dodgers for two years in Vero Beach, Florida. He served for two years in the US Army during the Korean War stationed in Japan. He obtained his Masters in Administration from Xavier University. He was an avid UK Basketball and OSU football fan.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eloise Branham Doddridge, whom he married July 16, 1955, in Portsmouth; one son, Stan Doddridge Jr. of Lucasville; two grandchildren, Lexie Doddridge and Crystal Stone; and two great-grandchildren Alex and Brice Stone.

Stan was also preceded in death by four sisters, Thelma Woods, Norma Calhoun, Eileen Ramey, and Frances Doddridge.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Daron Lilly officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg where military graveside rites will be performed by the William A. Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and an hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the Staff at Edgewood Manor Building II for their wonderful care of Stan and request memorial contributions may be made to the Edgewood Manor Activities Fund, 10098 Big Bear Creek, Lucasville, OH 45648.