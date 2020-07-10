Stanley Cartee

POPLARVILLE, MS-Stanley "Stan" Cartee, 63, of Poplarville, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Slidell Memorial Hospital. Stan was born August 13, 1956 in Franklin Furnace, Ohio to Harold and Anna Cartee. He was a retired US Navy veteran serving in the SeaBees as a heavy equipment mechanic. After his naval retirement, Stan worked with the SeaBee Command in Gulfport, MS as a civilian heavy equipment mechanic. Stan later worked as a bus driver with the Poplarville School District. He was a member of Poplarville United Methodist Church and played in the "Cross Ties" bluegrass gospel band. He was a Chaplain with the Poplarville Fire Department and also served as their maintenance coordinator.

Stan enjoyed summers salmon fishing in Alaska and working for Copra Enterprises of Seattle, WA as an amphibious craft mechanic.

He is preceded in death by his father Harold and sister, Regina. Family members include his wife Debbie; five children, Joshua Cartee, June Ann (Jason) Howie, Allison (Terry) Hall, Justin (Ronni) Wells, Annette (Harry) Davis; his mother, Anna Mae Cartee; two brothers, Mike (Kathi) Cartee, Ralph (Pam) Cartee; ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Services were held at Poplarville United Methodist Church on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Burial with military honors was in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Poplarville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society – Patrick F. Taylor Hope Lodge, 2609 River Road, New Orleans, LA 70121. Local condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.