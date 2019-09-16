WHEELERSBURG — Stephen T. Diamond, 67, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 15th, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio, while surrounded by his family. He was born October 24th, 1951 in West Virginia to James Diamond of Wheelersburg and the late Charlotte (Adkins) Diamond. Steve graduated from Valley High School in 1969. He served 2 years in the United States Army with the Honor Guard in Washington, DC. After 25 years with the Portsmouth Police Department, Steve retired in 2002. He served as a bailiff for Portsmouth Municipal court for 8 years following his retirement. Steve was an instructor for the New Boston Police Academy from 1994-2000. He was also an instructor at the Southern Ohio Police Academy from 2000-2017.

Steve is survived by his wife, Martha (Lindner) Diamond, to whom he has been married to for 47 years. They were married on October 7th, 1972 at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Portsmouth. He is also survived by his children; Phillip (Jennifer) Diamond, Shannon Diamond, and Megan (Jason) Meyer; his grandchildren Corrie and Gabriel Diamond, Carlee and Lilian Diamond, Isabella Morman and Amber Meyer.

He is also survived by two brothers; Rick (Neitha) Diamond from Bryan's Road, Maryland and David (Belinda) Diamond from Chesterfield, Virginia, and several nieces and nephews, many law enforcement colleagues and numerous friends. The memories that everyone has of Steve will live on forever.

A mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Thursday, September 19th, 2019 at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Portsmouth, with the Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth with military graveside rites provided by the American Legion, James Dickey Post #23

Friends may call at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM. A Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7:30 PM at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to Melcher Hammer Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses for services.