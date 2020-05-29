MCDERMOTT-Stephen Eugene Downard, 66, of McDermott, passed into Heaven on May 28, 2020. Born on August 8, 1953 in McArthur, he was a son of the late Robert Allen Downard and Marjorie Wiseman Downard.Stephen relocated from Gallipolis to Scioto County in January 2013. He attended STAR, Inc. and was supported by his Scioto Residential Services Family. Stephen was much loved and will be missed very much.Arrangements are under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE. www.brantfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 29 to May 30, 2020.