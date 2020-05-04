MCDERMOTT-Stephen Ray Seals, 51 of McDermott passed away on May 2, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was born June 13, 1968 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Bob Seals and Rosalee Cooper. Stephen was preceded in death by his father Bob Seals and step-father Howard Cooper. He is survived by his mother Rosalee Cooper, step-mother Lisa Seals-Horner, two brothers Kevin (Vicki) Seals, Kenny (Crystal Brant) Cooper, a sister Stephanie Damron, two daughters Ayla Quellhorst, Savanah (William) Jackson, four granddaughters Arianna, Riley, Regan, Rayna and many nieces and nephews. Stephen served in the United States Armed Forces. At his request, funeral services will be kept private and for immediate family only.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store