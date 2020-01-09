PORTSMOUTH-Stephen W. Skeens, Sr., 69, of North Moreland, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the SOMC Hospice Center. Born on January 11, 1950, he was a son of Clarence Skeens, Jr. and Virginia Bush Skeens and was a retired salesman.

Steve was an avid outdoorsman.

Surviving are his wife, Alesia Smoot Skeens, two sons, Stephen (Mandi) Skeens, Jr, of Minford and Nathan (Katie) Skeens of Sciotoville; a daughter, Stephanie (John) Zamora of Brownsville, TX; his mother, Virginia Wainscotta brother, Herb (Sharon) Skeens of Cincinnati; three sisters, Cyndi (Rick) Schmieg and Margie Lane, all of Cincinnati and Kim Long of Manchester; and six grandchildren, Blake, Brody, Noah, Owen, Warren and Lily.

A service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Larry Moore officiating.

The family will receive guests at Brant's from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.