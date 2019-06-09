STEPHEN J. SUTTON

WHEELERSBURG —Stephen J. Sutton, 64 of Wheelersburg, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home in the presence of the family he loved so dearly. He was a 1973 graduate of Wheelersburg High School and attended Mount Vernon Nazarene University where he played baseball as a walk-on without ever having played high school baseball. He was a dedicated employee of Reinhardt Truck Sales for 24 years where he served the trucking community with a high level of service and respect.

Steve enjoyed golfing and loved to work. With the help of his sons, he built what was referred to as "The Building", which became the favorite spot for family get-togethers and often where he planned his next project. More than anything, Steve cherished the time spent with family. He will be sadly missed by all.

He was born April 8, 1955 in Harvey, IL, the oldest son of the late James and Jeannette (Larsen) of Centerburg (formerly of Portsmouth).

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Barb (Young) Sutton; two sons, Steve (Erin) and Dan (Miranda) both of Wheelersburg; a granddaughter, Paisley; a grandson, Lane; brothers Tom (Debbie) of Wheelersburg, Jim (Penny) of Trenton, GA, and David (Deana) of Wheelersburg; sisters, Cathy (Charles) Mainous of Centerburg and Karen Arthur of Wheelersburg, as well as the Young family, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, James Sutton.

Steve requested that we celebrate the memories we hold so dear. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 10 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, with a celebration service following visitation. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to SOMC Hospice.