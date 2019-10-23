Steve Suthers Sr. (1955 - 2019)
Service Information
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
CHILLICOTHE — Steven Richard Suthers Sr., 64, of Chillicothe, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his residence.

He was born September 13, 1955 in Columbus, a son of the late Billy Richard and Dorothy Elizabeth Myers Suthers.

Steve was a former Tool and Die Machinist for Kenworth Truck Company with over 25 years of service and a 1973 Columbus South High School graduate.

He is survived by two sons, Brian (Santana) Suthers of Chillicothe and Steven Richard Suthers Jr. of Lucasville; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and three sisters, Sandra Oliver of Lucasville, Susan James of Belleville, Ohio, and Sheryl Lynn George of Port Jefferson, Ohio.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Don Rachford officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call from 11:30 till the funeral hour at the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
