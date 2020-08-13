Steven Arthur

PORTSMOUTH - Steven Alan Arthur II, Age 29 of Stout, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Portsmouth. He was born in Portsmouth, February 18, 1991 to Steven Alan Arthur and Ellen Williams. Steven loved his Children. He also loved Ohio State Buckeyes Football and music. Steven had a big heart and was willing to help anyone. He had a personality that made him loved by everyone who knew him.

Steven is survived by his father, Steven Alan Arthur of Portsmouth; his mother, Ellen Williams and his stepfather who raised him, Patrick Williams both of Stout; wife, Kayla Arthur of Sciotoville; two sons, King Steven Alan Arthur and Kairo Caius Kobe Arthur both of Sciotoville; two daughters, Akeelieannh Milla McKenzie Arthur and Kyonnah Amari Arthur both of Sciotoville; Siblings, Madison Williams of Stout, Jordan Spencer of Anchorage, AK, Natala, Eric and Mason.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the D.W. Swick – Nelson Funeral Home in New Boston. Fond memories of Steven and expresions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com