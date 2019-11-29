PORTSMOUTH - Steven Christopher McGinnis, 65, of Portsmouth, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at SOMC. He was born August 14, 1954 at Ft. George Meade, MD, a son of Norman Edward McGinnis of Minford and the late Etta Louise Rayburn McGinnis.

Steve was a 1972 graduate of Portsmouth West High School and he received Bachelor of Arts and Master of Higher Education degrees from Ohio University.

Retired from the Portsmouth City Schools, he also taught at Eastern Local High School in Pike County for more than 25 years, and was an adjunct professor of English at Shawnee State University. Steve was a Shawnee State Park Ranger as well as lodge employee and camp attendant for 27 years. He was also a Special Deputy for the Scioto County Sheriff's Department. Steve was currently working at The Gun Barn.

Steve was an integral part of the SSU Native American Artifact Show for many years, and was the founder of the former Ohio Valley Miata Club. He was an active member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church and a leader in the Rejoice & Recovery program there.

Surviving is his wife of 44 years, Debra Irene Veazey McGinnis, whom he married August 28, 1975 in Portsmouth; his father and stepmother, Norman and Faye McGinnis of Minford; two children, Christopher Orin (Jamie) McGinnis of Milford Center and Rebecca Renee (Bruce) Kalb of Portsmouth; a brother, Randall Edward (Patty) McGinnis of Redding, CA; eleven grandchildren, Trenity and Halle Andrus, Orin and Brycen McGinnis, Tyler McCoy, Christopher Duff, Serinity McCoy, Bruce Edward Kalb III, William and Benjamin Kalb and Cole Meihls; special family members, Melissa and Richard Jackson and their children, Nolan, Chase, Ryan and Abby, Barb and Monica Egermayer and Astrid Pettersson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Monday at Cornerstone United Methodist Church in Portsmouth with Rev. Tom Charles officiating and interment in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive friends at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME Sunday from 2 to 5 P.M. and one hour prior to services at the church Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Portsmouth High School Football Program, 1225 Gallia St., Portsmouth, OH 45662 and the Portsmouth Elementary School Music Program, 514 Union St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.