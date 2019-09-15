Steven Conley (1946 - 2019)
WEST PORTSMOUTH — Steven Arthur Conley, 72 of West Portsmouth, died Saturday, September 15, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born December 16, 1946, in Portsmouth to the late Arthur and Ruth Davis Conley. He was a United States Army veteran and retired truck driver.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Steven Todd Conley, a brother, Earl Thomas Conley, 3 sisters; Joyce Ann Massie, Dora Vernier and Frances Webb.

Steve is survived by his wife Mary Conley, 2 daughters; Rachael Conley Peck of Michigan and Jamie Conley Oliphant of Africa, 2 stepchildren; Jeff (Sonya) Boggs and Tracy (Bill) Nichols, a brother Fred Conley of Nashville, TN., 2 sisters Rebecca Miller of West Portsmouth and Rhonda Hodges of Nashville, 9 grandchildren; Josiah Odom, Twila, David, Jedidiah, Isaiah and Abraham Pack, Charlie, Nathan, Caitlin and Mariam Oliphant, step-grandchildren; Drew, Alisha and Austin Raines.

A Memorial service with military rites will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
