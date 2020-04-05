FRANKLIN FURNACE-Steven Anthony Radabaugh, 72, of Franklin Furnace passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Steven was born October 5, 1947 in Pike County to the late Ernest Radabaugh and surviving is his mother, Hazel Taylor Radabaugh. Steven has a BA degree from Kansas State and was employed as Project Manager at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant. He was U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam era. In addition to his father, Steven was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Rick Frederick. Steven is also survived by his wife, Patricia Roth Radabaugh, whom he married August 5, 2001 in Chillicothe, Ohio; a son, Robert Anthony (Kara) Radabaugh; a daughter, Carri Frederick; a brother, Mark Radabaugh; a sister, Cathy Hughes; three grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.

Due to the current health restrictions, there will be a graveside service at St. Peter Cemetery with Fr. Christopher Tuttle officiating and a memorial service at a later date. The family has requested memorial contributions be made in Steven's name to SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.