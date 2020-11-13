WHEELERSBURG - Steven Wayne Rase 72, of Wheelersburg walked into the arms of Jesus on Saturday October 31, 2020 at his home. He was born March 19, 1948 in Portsmouth a son of the late Wilbur and Roberta Bachman Rase. Steve was a 1966 graduate of Wheelersburg High School and 1970 graduate of Ohio State University. He was a former Engineer at GTE, was a member of Sciotoville Christian Church where he had been a Superintendent, Elder, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Song Leader and taught several Bible Classes. He loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, was an amateur pilot and loved to visit with people in the hospital, target shoot, go hunting, work on his farm and spending time with his family and dogs. Steve is survived by his wife Dolly Springer Rase; a son Dan Rase and wife Amy of Wheelersburg; a daughter Rachelle Shelhart and husband Eric of Salem; two sisters Sallie Smith, who was his twin, of Vacaville, CA. and Sheri Miebeyer and husband Chuck of St. Helena, CA.;grandchildren, Rase Michael Shelhart, Elijah Paul Shelhart and Ethan Daniel Shelhart; sister in laws, Mary Ann Springer, Tina McKonney; brother in law Kip Steele and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a sister Sue Ann Steele. Services were held 11:00 AM Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Sciotoville Christian Church with Brian Enz and Pastor Steve Falls officiating. Interment will follow at Vernon Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday 4 to 6 PM at D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. Face coverings will be required due to the Covid situation at this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Church or SOMC Hospice. Online condolences may be made to dwswickfuneralhome.com.