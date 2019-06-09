STEVEN SPARKS

LUCASVILLE —Steven Michael Sparks, 66 of Lucasville passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at SOMC Hospice Center in Portsmouth.

He was an avid sports fan of the Northwest Mohawks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Duke Blue Devils, Nascar, and his beloved Cincinnati Reds.

He was born August 1, 1952, in Portsmouth to the late Willis and Delores Brannon Sparks.

Steve was a former Truck Driver for Ohio-Kentucky Produce and the RC Cola Company.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 48 years, Judy Cable Sparks whom he married July 3, 1971, in McDermott; his daughter Melissa Dunham and fiancé Scott Wiltshire; four granddaughters, Laiken Dunham, Alyssa Sparks and fiancé Pete Durham, Lexi Sparks and boyfriend Zach Lute, Kylie Sparks and boyfriend Taylor Phillips; three great-grandchildren, Gunner, Elaina and Jaseleigh; brothers Willis Edward (Brenda) Sparks, Jefrey Scott Sparks, Willis Sparks Jr., Craig Sparks, Doug Sparks, and Jesse (Stacy) Howard; sisters Kathy (Mark) Royster, Tina Rice, Wendy (Terry) Taylor, Vicki Stice, Kim Sparks, and Tracy Sparks; and a very large extended family.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Steven Sparks II; grandson Jordan Dunham; son-in-law Jason Dunham; and brothers Tim, Rick, and Dana Dean Sparks.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with his brother-in-law Roger Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park in McDermott. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and an hour prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank SOMC Hospice Staff and Portsmouth Ambulance for all their help.