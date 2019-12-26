SOUTH WEBSTER —Sue Ann Slone, 62, of South Webster, formerly of Columbus, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family and canine children.

She was born June 11, 1957, in Columbus, Ohio, a daughter of the late George R. and Nana Jean Hull Golden.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Larissa Slone.

Sue was a very loving, caring, and giving Christian. She will be greatly missed, especially by her husband.

She was a retired Accounts Payable associate in the Big Lots Corporate Office in Columbus and a 1975 Valley High School graduate. Sue was a member of High Praises Church of God in Portsmouth and a former member of Potters House Church of God.

She is survived by her husband, Russell David Slone Sr. whom she married July 30, 1977, in Minford; her adoptive mother Edith Golden of Lucasville; two sons, Russell David Slone Jr. of South Webster and George Lucas (Trina) Slone of South Webster; one grandson, Russell David Slone III, who was the light of her life; two brothers, David (Patti) Golden of Lucasville and Richard (Hattie) Golden of Lucasville; one sister, Mileah Golden (Ronald) Briley of Satellite Beach, Florida; and 3 half-brothers; and one half-sister.

A memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at the High Praises Church of God in Portsmouth with Sam Salyers officiating. Friends may visit and fellowship from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to High Praises Church of God, 1712 Harrisonville Ave., Portsmouth, OH 45662.