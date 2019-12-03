McDermott —Summer Michele TePas, 42, of McDermott, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Rosemount Pavillion.

She was born September 22, 1977, a daughter of the late Joe Torres and Cynthia Mays Adkins.

Summer was a homemaker and a 1995 Northwest High School graduate. She received a Bachelor of Science in History and a Bachelor of Science in International Relations, both Magna Cum Laude from Shawnee State University.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Anthony TePas, whom she married February 8, 2001 in Greenup Co., Kentucky; her daughter, Elena Kathryn Michelynn TePas at home; her brother, Michael (Nicole) Wermuth of Portsmouth; her sister, Crissie (Joshua) Nelson of Portsmouth; her grandmother, Faustina Torres of San Antonio; half brother John Torres of San Antonio; and half-sister Valerie Torres of San Antonio.

Summer was also preceded in death by her half brother Joseph Torres.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:45 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 in Garvin Cemetery with Dwayne Knittle officiating. Friends may call 11:30 to 1 p.m. Friday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.