SUSAN LOUISE BOWMAN

CANTON — Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and faithful friend, Susan Louise Bowman 65 of Canton went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 20, 2019 while in Ft. Myers, FL. In addition to her parents, Dr. Richard Hampton Scurlock, Sr. (2012) and Mary Ann Babcock Scurlock (1993), a daughter Megan Louise Bowman (1987) and a granddaughter Lily James Bowman (2019), preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Tim Bowman of Canton; her mother-in-law, Janet Bowman of Portsmouth; her siblings, Richard Scurlock Jr. and his wife Robin of Louisville, KY, Steven Scurlock and his wife Debra of Portsmouth, David Scurlock and Mary Coblentz of Wooster, Jennifer Scurlock Young of Columbus and Mark Scurlock of Sarasota, FL; children, Jessica Miller of Austin, TX, Matthew Bowman and his wife, Laura of Austin, TX and their two children, Caleb and Mila, and Joe Bowman and his wife, Jillian of Dublin and their two children, Camden and Peyton.

Susan was a 1971 graduate of Portsmouth High School and a 1975 graduate of the Univ. of Tennessee. She loved her faith, her family and her friends. All of us will dearly miss her until we meet again.

Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Church of the Lakes. Memorial donations may be made to Church of the Lakes at 5944 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718 or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in her memory. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com Heitger Funeral Home 330-830-0148